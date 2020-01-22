Baker group seeks top citizen
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. Deadline is 6 p.m. March 9.
Nominees must live within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish. The individual must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the citizens of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. Club members will vote in the Baker City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. March 9. Club dues ($10) must be paid before the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141 or (225) 326-9706.
Still missing
Welton "Wick" Pierce, 81, has been missing since Oct. 27. The family is offering a $2,500 reward. Pierce has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in a 2002 GMC 2500 Sierra with Louisiana license plate W144768. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and Crocs. Any information should be given to the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.
Dog event to celebrate Valentine's
Must Luv Dogs is having a Smooch-A-Pooch Photo Booth, Fundraiser and Adoption Event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., Zachary. Photos are $10.
Old Testament Prophets Class
Galilee Baptist Church, 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, is holding "Old Testament: The Prophets Certificate Class" taught by Andy Nance, a student of Old Testament at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and minister of music at Bluff Creek Baptist Church.
Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 and 29. Registration is $20. The class is $100. Baptist Associations of Southeast Louisiana church members receive a $50 scholarship.
The seminary certificate program earns one hour of college credit. For information, contacts Stan Statham, director of ministry at Baptist Associations of Southeast Louisiana, at (985) 839-3827.
Krewe of Buffaloes
A Krewe of Buffaloes Mardi Gras parade is planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Baker Councilwoman Glenda Bryant is grand marshal. The parade starts at Advantage Charter School and runs to Baker City Hall.
Prenatal and newborn class set
Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for soon-to-be moms. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane (the Labor & Delivery unit) is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Leadership North looking for class members
Leadership North 2020 is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts the program along with other groups. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, Baker, Pointe Coupee and East and West Feliciana parishes.
Participants must have the full support of the organization or business they represent. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for dates and an application.
Time to clean house
From 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8, the St. Vincent de Paul truck will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's new parking lot, 4826 Main St., Zachary, to accept donations.
Items accepted include gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, working small appliances, lamps, pots, pans, dishes and furniture. Items except furniture need to be in plastic bags or boxes. No electronics, mattresses or box springs accepted. Visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.