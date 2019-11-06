As a former Baton Rouge police chief, Jeff LeDuff gets plenty of invitations to speak at events. He often asks his audiences a simple question: “Have you ever wanted to be a chicken farmer?”
When he posed that question Nov. 1 at Zachary Mayor David Amrhein’s annual prayer breakfast, no one in the room at Plains Presbyterian Church raised their hand.
LeDuff then told of a troubled teenager he arrested in his early days on the police force. With some encouragement from LeDuff, the young man got his life in order and began to prioritize his education — ultimately leading him to a doctorate, a career in poultry science and a six-figure salary.
Several hands went up when LeDuff again asked if anyone wanted to be a chicken farmer.
The story, LeDuff said, illustrates the importance of setting positive goals and working hard to achieve them. It was a fitting message for the prayer breakfast, which had a theme of "Pressing Toward the Goal."
LeDuff said creating a better community should be a goal for everyone — and people can do their part by striving for strong relationships with their friends, families and neighbors.
“Let’s press forward in all of those things,” he said. “What are you doing as a citizen to help this council and this mayor to press this community forward?”
Amrhein said Zachary residents’ concern for one another and the city's overall success has been key to overcoming obstacles he has faced in his nine years as mayor.
“Without the support of this community, none of this would be possible, to be where we are today,” he said.
Amrhein said 2019 has brought its share of challenges, including the loss of Zachary firefighter Doug Glass, who died in a crash while driving to work in August.
The mayor asked people to remember Glass’ family and others who are facing their first holiday season without loved ones as well as the less fortunate.
“Try to help them with just a little something this holiday season so that maybe they can have a little better year next year, and show that you care,” he said.