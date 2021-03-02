The YMCA of the Capital Area is partnering with the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to raise awareness about the importance of participation in research.
The YMCA will provide outreach, education and awareness services to promote the research program in the local community to create a better health for all, according to a news release.
The All of Us Research Program aims to collect data from one million or more people that reflect the diversity of the U.S. to make accessing data easier for researchers. Partnerships like this one with the YMCA will help All of Us engage people who have been long excluded from biomedical research, creating one of the most robust and diverse data resources for scientists to turn to.
“Our Y seeks to protect and nurture all those we serve, helping them reach their full potential, improve their health and well-being, and to support social change that will unite all people. We are proud to partner with the NIH on this important program and pave the way for a healthier future for individuals and families in our community. Too many people in our community remain significantly underrepresented in health research.” said Christian Engle, president & CEO of YMCA of the Capital Area. “The All of Us Research Program strives to create a research cohort that reflects the rich diversity of our communities and a path for health solutions tailored to our unique differences.”
Precision medicine is an emerging approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people’s lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes. In-depth research with participants with diverse health statuses and backgrounds is crucial for making precision medicine a reality. By participating in research like All of Us, individuals have the opportunity to ensure that they are represented in the data which has often excluded many marginalized communities.
The YMCA of the Capital Area has maintained a long-term presence in historically underserved communities, especially in North Baton Rouge and Old South Baton Rouge, the release said.
"Our team will be working on an initiative to create awareness about this research program in the Greater Baton Rouge community," according to the release. "The Y has a commitment to inclusion and is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life working side by side to strengthen communities. Our commitment to inclusion creates better communities, and we want to participate in this research program that will help make precision medicine available for the diverse population we serve.
For more information regarding the All of Us Research Program and precision medicine, visit allofus.nih.gov or JoinAllofUs.org/Go to enroll in the program.