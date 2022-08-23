Zachary’s second Back-to-School Family Day had several objectives, including uniting the community and beating the heavy afternoon thunderstorms that one can set a watch by this time of year. Participation and attendance were off the charts Saturday, so organizers termed the outing a big success despite the time being cut nearly in half by heavy rain.
Crystal McGhee, her family and a group of Zachary volunteers started the movement last year and vowed to make the event a tradition for schoolchildren and their families in the Zachary community. This year’s planning included the revolving hashtag #Zacharyunite used in social media and the event promotions.
Members of the Zachary High School Beta Club returned for a second year and volunteered while gaining merit hours.
McGhee said she started the hashtag to add a focus on uniting the community as well as ushering in a new school year.
“It’s something that we stand by, trying to unite the community,” she said. “We accomplished that getting more hands involved, and we're going to continue to have more uniting.”
The volunteer and donor hands provided a festival-type atmosphere complete with sports, yard games, a talent show, magic show, a jambalaya cook-off, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile, and plenty of prizes. In addition to free food and drinks, haircuts were given, and donated backpacks were distributed.
Local caterers Meaux Eats won the inaugural jambalaya cook-off. Head chef Molika Ingram-Ginyard earned a trophy displayed in her tent and bragging rights with her husband Darryl Ginyard and daughter Armiyah Day Ginyard.
McGhee said this year’s event received a lot more community participation, and she noted the additions of the jambalaya cook-off and the talent show, Zachary Youth Got Talent. “That was a big hit,” she said. “I think that was really good and everybody enjoyed it.”
Volunteer Faline Keller was beaming despite being soaking wet. “There was an amazing turnout and next year will be even better,” she said.
McGhee agreed as she turned her attention to the future. “We want to bring the kids together and give them something to do in love because God gave us this vision, and I give all the glory to Him,” she said. “My vision is to continue to grow each year. You can have the whole entire city.”