The Rev. Basil Wicker will mark 50 years as pastor at Slaughter First Baptist, 3227 Church St., in September. He and his wife Linda celebrated 55 years of marriage in January.
Linda Wicker entered hospice care after a hospital stay in May, and she made the request that the 50 year celebration the church was planning for September be moved up so she would be able to attend, a news release said.
The church held that event June 9, with many family, friends and people who have entered the ministry under Basil Wicker's guidance.
One of families that entered the ministry is the Spinks family. Corey and Amanda Spinks grew up at Slaughter First Baptist. They, along with their three children, Keller, Kyndall and Houston, are involved in missions with a team in Europe.
Linda Wicker died June 23. Supporting missions was a passion of hers, and she requested a rummage sale of items collected through the years be held in her memory, the release said. The money collected will go to mission work.
The Legacy Sale, will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday and again on Aug 8 through 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3305 Landmor Drive, Slaughter.
Pieces for sale include collectibles as well as household, kitchen and bath items. Many are new, unopened and unused.