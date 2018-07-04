Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., in Zachary has several events set for July.
Commit to Quit — After-Hours Cessation Group: A smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. RSVP by calling Madeleine Ricks at (225) 308-0872.
For more information about Commit to Quit, call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking. The program is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 10.
Blood Drive: Donating blood is a simple, safe and life-saving gift. Donate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 20. Call (225) 658-4574 for more information.
Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics: An overview of what to expect for expecting parents, and all you need to know to care for an infant in the first weeks of life. Registration is required. Seating is limited. Child care is not provided. The class is from 10 a.m. to noon July 21.
Call (225)658-4587 to register or for more information.