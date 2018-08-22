Know the 2018 ZHS volleyball coaches
The Zachary High School volleyball team will be the first team to strut its stuff in the gym for the 2018-2019 school year with opportunities to create friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.
Who better to lead the girls on this journey than head coach Cheri Perry and assistant coach Janie Tidwell. Both have had memorable high school and college athletic careers with accomplishments and experiences from their playing days they can reflect on for reference.
Hawaii and more
Perry’s journey to Zachary has covered several thousand miles. She was born in Minnesota, moved to Hawaii at a young age and grew up on the island.
Perry excelled in track at a young age as a sprinter. “I thought I was going to be Flo-Jo,” Perry said. She was talked into basketball by her social studies teacher. “I hated it at first and felt like the only reason they asked me to play was because I was tall,” Perry said. Basketball and track were in the same season, and she had to give up track to focus on basketball, which she grew to love. Perry also started playing club volleyball, which provided her the opportunity to travel and exposed her to college recruiters for volleyball.
University of Rhode Island was the first school that offered Perry a scholarship, and she jumped at the offer with a little nudging. “My mom wanted me to go away and see life outside the island,” Perry said.
Rhode Island was the Atlantic 10 Conference Champions the year before she attended and were in the semifinals of the conference championship in two of the four years she competed. She started all four years at Rhode Island.
“I had to work hard to start as a freshman, and that is one of the things I stress to the girls," Perry said. "They have to work hard for their spot because nothing is given.”
Amazingly, after her freshman year Perry had knee surgery and the doctor told her she should consider giving up volleyball. “I told him to just get me through these next three years,” Perry said.
After finishing with a degree in business administration for management information systems at Rhode Island, a summer internship made Perry realize sitting in front of a computer and developing programs was not for her. She followed a friend to Baton Rouge as a stopover before heading to Hawaii. She ended up loving the area and has been here since.
Perry enters her fourth season as a coach at Zachary and second season as head coach. She first met coach Tidwell in 2015 when Perry's daughter Kyra was playing for the Legendz volleyball club. “I was just a parent wanting to get my daughter interested in a game I love,” Perry said. “Janie asked if I could help out her team. I was going to be at the games anyway, why not.” She refers to her time thereafter as the “three musketeers” with Perry, Tidwell and former coach Madeline Gugich.
Zachary star comes home
Tidwell’s family moved to Zachary in February 1983, and she graduated from Zachary High in 1986. Tidwell was a multisport superstar and one of the most decorated athletes in Zachary history. She was All-State in volleyball, basketball and softball. In basketball, she played for a state championship her freshman and sophomore years. During her junior year, the team played for a state championship in softball. The Lady Broncos were the 3A state volleyball champions her junior and senior seasons. She played in five state championship games and won two. Tidwell attended LSU, where she was a four-year letter winner in volleyball.
One of the things Perry and Tidwell have done to further the sport of volleyball in Zachary was starting a program at Coppermill Elementary. “We knew we wanted to introduce the sport before the girls reached middle school to build relationships with those players and parents and lay the foundation and instill our expectations,” Perry said.
Several of those Legendz club and Coppermill students are now at the high school. “We have watched these girls go from barely serving a ball to the net, to making an impact on their respective teams in elementary and middle school,” Perry said.
A Little help
Don’t forget new Zachary High strength and conditioning coach Jason Little and his importance to the team. Perry raved of his summer work with the girls and related it to Scripture (Hebrews 12:11-12): “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it will produce a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.”
Perry said, “Because of the hard work they do in the weight room, they improve their game each time they step in the gym.”
The varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams will be hosting a jamboree Aug. 25.