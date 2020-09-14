_OJM5685.jpg (copy)
With his family looking on from inside the van, a Zachary Early Learning Center student is assisted by Superintendent Scott Devillier, second from right, and a school employee as he arrives on the first day of school. Starting Sept. 21, all Zachary community school students opting for in-class lessons will attend classes everyday.

 Photo by Olivia McClure

Zachary schools plans to have all students in five days a week in-person instruction starting Sept. 21.

Superintendent Scott Devillier made the announcement Thursday afternoon, hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he plans to let the state move to Phase 3 coronavirus restriction.

For Zachary that means that Zachary middle and high school students will shift on Sept. 21 from partial in-person to full-time in-person instruction. In so doing, they will join elementary students who started in person last week.

Devillier said the school needs a week to get ready for the shift.

"This will allow time to make any adjustments necessary to ensure a smooth transition," Devillier said.

Devillier said he will release more details next week.

Nearly half the district’s 5,600 students are pursuing a 100% online curriculum and they can stay that way.

"Students who are 100% virtual will remain 100% virtual, with the option of returning the second semester," Devillier said.

