Zachary Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization's annual uniform distribution event was met with high community response Saturday, said Emily Kern Hebert, the group’s president.
By 8 a.m., a long line had formed down the sidewalk leading to the cafeteria at Coppermill Elementary School despite doors not opening until 9 a.m.
All uniforms given out were free of charge to Zachary students thanks to the Zachary Elementary organization.
Hebert said the group’s fundraising efforts would be starting soon and it will be looking for donors and sponsors for the upcoming school year. Money raised will be used to fund teacher grants and programming like Teacher Appreciation Week.
Potential sponsors can make contact through the group’s Facebook page or by visiting the website at http://www.zacharyelementarypto.com/.