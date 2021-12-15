Cynthia Miller came to the Zachary City Council’s meeting Tuesday night facing a dilemma: What should she do about a garage at her family’s funeral home that was built without a permit and that the city wouldn’t have approved if it had reviewed the project first?
The family that operates Miller and Daughter Mortuary on La. 19 assumed a permit wasn’t necessary because the garage doesn’t have plumbing or electricity. That meant no one from the city looked over plans for the structure before it went up — so no one had the chance to tell the Millers that their new metal building didn’t comply with the local development code’s rules for commercial properties, which require brick or other more decorative exteriors as well as landscaping around buildings.
After much discussion, the council ultimately agreed to waive the landscaping rule, but not the architectural requirement. They gave Miller 60 days to come up with some ideas for modifying the building so it will meet the city’s standards.
Council members made a point of saying the metal garage does not look bad; it simply does not comply with city ordinances.
Councilman Lael Montgomery, whose district includes the funeral home, said he has not received any complaints about the building. He said he knows the Millers are not the kind of people to intentionally break rules, adding that he considers them victims because the person who built the garage should have known to get a permit first.
The garage is surrounded by concrete, making it difficult to add landscaping. The main point of contention was what’s known as a 360-degree architecture requirement in the Zachary Unified Development Code, which calls for buildings to have brick or similar exteriors.
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien said the 360-degree architecture rule has never been waived in her time serving on the council.
“If we let one person get away with something and we enforce it on someone else, we’re going to have problems down the line,” said Councilman John LeBlanc.
Finding a solution proved complicated.
“I would not allow them just to go in there and slap up brick,” said city building inspector Scott Masterson. “I do have concerns about the foundation” and whether it’s deep enough to support the weight of brick walls.
He encouraged Miller to investigate other options for bringing the garage into compliance, such as stucco panels or finishes.
Miller agreed to do that. Once she presents her plan to the city, Masterson as well as planning and zoning director Bryant Dixon will have to approve it. The building also will have to undergo a safety evaluation by the state fire marshal’s office and an inspection by Masterson.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
- The council approved Dixon as the city’s new planning and zoning director, a position that has been vacant for several months. Mayor David Amrhein said Dixon is the first person to hold the job who has a degree in the field; Dixon has a master’s in urban and regional planning from the University of New Orleans. “I think we hit a home run here,” Amrhein said. Amrhein added that he’s exploring the possibility of hiring an assistant planning and zoning director to help keep up with the office’s heavy workload.
- Marjorie Torres, a contractor with East Baton Rouge Parish, said low- to moderate-income Zachary residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can get help paying rent and utility bills through a U.S. Treasury program. People can get information online at www.ebremergencysolutions.com, by calling (225) 529-0504 or by visiting City Hall.
- Following complaints about a dog kennel kept in a yard and persistent barking, the council agreed to subpoena Dustin Cleveland, of Kennedy Drive, “to get him here to explain why he doesn’t see fit to follow our ordinances,” said City Attorney John Hopewell. Police Chief David McDavid, who said he visited the property recently, played a recording on his phone of the dogs’ constant barking.
- Amrhein agreed to set a workshop where council members and administrative staff will discuss the possibility of giving city workers raises due to increasing inflation rates. Montgomery brought up the issue, saying he doesn’t want to lose good employees due to rising costs potentially forcing them to look for better-paying jobs.
- O’Brien asked fellow council members to gather for a workshop to talk about other options for a new city government building downtown. The council in October voted down a proposal backed by Amrhein for the city to partner with the private Downtown Strategies firm to construct the facility, which also would have included space for retail businesses. Council members had reservations about the cost of that plan and that Downtown Strategies, not the city, would initially own the building.