The brief spell of warm temperatures before Mardi Gras were a welcome invitation for dogs and their people to take advantage of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park inside the Zachary Community Park on Old Scenic Highway.
Roux, a recent park visitor, is yellow lab reminiscent of Raising Cane, the first mascot of the chicken finger establishment.
The dog park features play areas for small and large dogs, a water station, benches and a pavilion in an enclosure separating it from the rest of the park.
The Raising Cane’s restaurant franchise has funded five dog parks at BREC facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish. The dog parks provide areas for dogs to exercise and play off-leash in a controlled environment under their humans’ supervision.