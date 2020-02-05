The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocked seven water bodies around the state Jan. 21 with 2,300 pounds of adult-size rainbow trout.
This effort is part of the department’s Get Out and Fish! program, which makes it easy for families to be introduced to a successful fishing trip. These fish are easy to catch and the ponds are near neighborhoods.
Ponds were stocked include 400 pounds of rainbow trout at BREC’s Burbank Park, 12400 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge; 200 pounds at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker; and 300 pounds at Zemurray Park, 400 S. Oak St., Hammond.
In addition to the 2,300 pounds of rainbow trout that were stocked Jan. 21, another 2,100 pounds of trout were stocked in other ponds throughout the state on Jan. 14, for a total of 4,400 pounds.
This is the only time of year the Get Out and Fish! sites are stocked with rainbow trout, a news release said. Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts. When water temperatures are cool during winter months, our ponds and lakes can support the coldwater fish.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.