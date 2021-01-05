The Beautification Board chose Whimsical Alley as the overall winner in Zachary's Christmas storefront decorating contest.
Whimsical Alley’s display is lighthearted, festive and full of holiday fun, complete with hot pink lights on trees, illuminated deer, sparkling unicorns and icicles. Whimsical Alley showcases an overall magical wonderland in the Zachary Historical District, according to a news release.
The Zachary Fire Department and The Bank of Zachary won honorable mentions for their festive Christmas displays.
The committee thanks the businesses that contributed to filling Zachary with Christmas spirit. Participating businesses included All Pro Tint & Graphics, BoxDrop Mattress, Z Market, City Hall Complex, Magnolia Fields, Unique Creation Gift Boutique, Cadeaux Market Boutique, Busy B’s Children’s Boutique, Elle Boutique, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, Kim’s Nails, Burk Heroman Florist, Zachary Police Department and Louisiana Dental Center.