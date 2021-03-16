BATON ROUGE — Even if you registered for federal assistance because you suffered hurricane damage last year, you must re-register for assistance if you incurred damage from February’s winter storms Feb. 11-19, a news release said. Having received disaster assistance from a previous federally declared disaster does not preclude you from registering for assistance under a newly declared disaster if you are eligible.
Survivors in Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll and Winn parishes may be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to help with recovery, including uninsured and underinsured damage and losses. Help may include rental assistance, home repair or replacement and other disaster-related needs such as child care, medical and dental expenses.
If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.
To register for assistance after losses from winter storms, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the FEMA helpline (800) 621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
- Your Social Security number, if available
- A general list of damage and losses
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
Start cleaning up now. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and nonprofits.
For small businesses: those engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits, up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
For homeowners, up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call (800) 659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.