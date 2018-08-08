BATON ROUGE — LSU alumna and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed delivered the keynote address, and 607 degrees were awarded during LSU’s 296th commencement ceremony Aug. 3.
During his welcome remarks, LSU President F. King Alexander announced, “This is the largest Hispanic summer graduating class in the history of LSU.”
Alexander welcomed Reed, a two-time LSU graduate having earned her master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, to deliver the keynote address.
“You are well-equipped, graduates, to change this world, and we need your talents more than ever,” Reed said.
As commissioner of higher education, Reed serves as Louisiana’s lead advocate for talent development. She said she is committed to making sure that more people in the state have the opportunity to receive an education from an outstanding institution like LSU.
During summer commencement, 18 students graduated with honors, including five students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The August 2018 graduates from the Zachary area include:
Honor graduate
Sydney Laine Walls, magna cum laude, Zachary
Other graduates
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Cameron Nicholas Robertson, Central
Graduate School Certificate
Jane Helen Noble, Zachary