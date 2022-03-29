Adoption event at farmers market
Must Luv Dogs Rescue is hosting an adoption event at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Zachary Farmers Market in downtown Zachary.
Hiking at Port Hudson
Bring your dog for a ranger-led hike on Saturday at Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson, location of the longest true siege during the American Civil War. The guided hike begins at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Regular admission to Port Hudson will apply, $4 per person, children 3 and under are free, 62 and older are free. Registration is limited and must be signed up by March 31. To register, call (225) 654-3775.
Dogs must be leashed at all times while in the park. Please note that there are hills and ravines at the site, so some hiking may be strenuous for some hikers.
For more information about Louisiana State Parks, visit LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook or Twitter.
History Festival coming soon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival Saturday.
The 12th annual Community History Festival — At Grandma’s House, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, includes a day of free country fun, food, games, crafts and entertainment. Activities will include rocking on the porch, a pea shelling contest, face painting, hopscotch, sack races, tic tac toe, pinwheel, checkers and other games and activities. Guest speakers participating on topics of genealogy, composting, and family and consumer sciences will lead discussions and local vendors will be available for the purchase of homemade and handcrafted items.
The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers will provide music for the event. Old-fashioned cake walks will be held every hour. Come take a step back in time, revisiting the storied past of the Pride-Chaneyville area with everything grandma used to know and do from ancestry to oral histories, gardening, cooking, household hints, sewing, cleaning, for company, milking the cow, words of wisdom and more. It is a harking back to the old days of home economics and passing down grandma’s wisdom to the current day. The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library is located at 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, in Pride. For more information, call (225) 658-1540.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.
Shred your papers
Bank of Zachary's annual free Community Shred Day event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon April 9. On site shredding will be held at the Main Office, Central Branch and Watson Branch.
Bank of Zachary is sponsoring three Community Shred Days this year where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents free of charge. This event is for all community residents and local business owners.
Documents with staples, paper clips, and binder clips will be accepted. However, plastic, three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
BBB Shred Fest: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will hold its 15th annual free Community Shred Fest from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Baton Rouge Police Department parking lot, 9000 Airline Highway.
2022 Baker Buffalo Run
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Run is April 9 at 3325 Groom Road, Baker. See details and registration at cityofbakerla.com/wp/events/buffalo-run-5k-fun-run-walk/.
On-site registration is at 8 a.m., 5k run/walk is at 9 a.m., 1K fun run/walk is at 10 a.m. and stroller challenge at 11 a.m.
Buffalo Festival: The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is April 14-16, 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
BREC camp in Baker
Online registration is open for summer camps at BREC's Baker park.
For assistance with enrollment, email info@register.brec.org or call (225) 272-9200, extension 1580.
Details on all BREC camp opportunities are found at Camp BREC at https://tinyurl.com/2nyrscj5.
The Baker specialty camps are for youth ages 6-12 and include eight weeks that will concentrate on adding fun and variety (and some learning) to the summer. Expert guests/instructors, field trips, crafts, and activities are part of the summer fun from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Baker billing office announces closure
The City of Baker Utility Billing Office will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday for departmental training.