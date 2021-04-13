The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 2-8:
Devin Abbott: 26; 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jahleel Dillon: 21; 5305 Halsey St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Kyle Flint: 38; 4844 W.T. Price Road, Ethel; domestic abuse battery
Courtney Grant: 34; 20668 Reames Road, Zachary; theft
Jarvis Hawkins: 29; 916 Sunshine Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Gasha Holmes:26; 5350 Bethann Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Joquell Huggins: 32; 8280 Cypress Road, Apt. 2120, Baton Rouge; theft, resisting an officer, resisting an officer – refusal to give name
Joquell Huggins: 32; 8280 Cypress Road, Apt 2120, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer
Lamare Jones: 18; 5279 Rollins Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department
Yusef Khaled: 56; 9433 Cammy Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Nikeya Quinney: 42; 9927 Big Bend Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brandon Robinson: 30; 10202 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Alonzo Verge: 51; 1116 Seville Ave., Baker; possession of marijuana
Ashley Whitaker: 37; 7996 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Kevin Wilkinson: 64; 5184 Fox Hunt Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Dandre Wooders: 27; 19811 Barnett Cut Off Road., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants