Avid duck hunters understand the connection between their sport and the wetland habitats that serve as the backdrop for their passions and activities. Goals that included teaching hunter safety and fostering responsible care for the environment were key to Greenwing Day, a youth outreach program sponsored by Zachary’s Ducks Unlimited chapter.
Greenwing Day, held Saturday at the Zachary Train Depot, provided a fun day of outdoor activities and educational opportunities, including becoming a Greenwing member, and the distribution of duck calls, waterfowl posters, a take-home decoy painting project, and custom birdhouses, said Barry Hanks, youth and educational chairman for Zachary’s Ducks Unlimited.
Hanks and the organization sees a great need to train the next generation of duck hunters. “We promote wetland conversation and have a high priority for Louisiana coastlines,” he said. “The scope of the Greenwing program is to get kids out and expose them to nature and wildlife biology.”
Greenwings are younger Ducks Unlimited members. By joining DU, they participate in the conservation, restoration and management of wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. Proceeds from this and other activities go to DU and help improve the habitats of 900 species, Hanks said adding they help “everything from snails to squirrels.”
Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries briefly talked about hunting rules and general education, but the activities were also extremely hands-on and involved local and area experts. Steve Riggins, of Bear Creek on the Bayou Retrievers in Slaughter, demonstrated duck retrieving with a grand champion retriever and Zachary DU member Mike Anderson taught children how to use a duck call. “Duck-calling exposes kids to a great and separate sport,” Hanks said. “Kids are competing in duck-calling clinics.”
Local dog trainer Pam Flotte brought her current service dog-in-training Penny to meet the children. Flotte has trained champion retrievers for years but has in recent years made a special place in her home for service dog trainees. Puppy Penny is being trained to help people who have disabilities, such as visual impairment, hearing impairments, mental disorders seizures, mobility impairment and diabetes.
Hanks said the Zachary DU started about 12 years ago and they put on a Zachary Greenwing Day whenever possible, but he also coordinates all the statewide Greenwing Day events. On a national level, Louisiana ranks in the 10 top states active in Greenwing events. “We do a lot to get the kids out across the state,” he said.
Hank has recently joined DU’s national youth and education board and is particularly proud of the new DU chapter at Zachary High where his children attend school. “We get to learn from states that do very well, and we get to pass on what we have learned,” he said.