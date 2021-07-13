HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ella Nugent and Maria Reed, both of Zachary, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving, a news release said.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Both girls spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.
Space Camp is in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the space station and train in simulators like those used by NASA.