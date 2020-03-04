Renee Miley was named Lane Regional Medical Center’s 2019 MVP of the Year. Miley is a charge nurse in the emergency department.
Miley has worked at Lane for nearly four years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, a news release said.
She is a member of Lane’s Nursing Shared Governance Council and served as the emergency department’s project lead for the development and implementation of the new electronic health record, the release said. Miley was named MVP of Month in July and was selected MVP of the Year from the monthly honorees of 2019.
“I am incredibly honored to receive MVP of the Year,” said Miley. “It humbles me so much to see that all I do does not go unrecognized. I love Lane, I love my patients, and I feel very blessed to work with such incredible people.”
Miley is a native and resident of Centreville, Mississippi, and a member of Centreville Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Lori Carruth and Bodie Miley, and has three sisters, Macie, Stella Cate and Virginia Anne. She and her fiancé, Casey Haygood, will be married in March. When she is not at work, Miley enjoys spending time with family and her chocolate lab Jax, and cheering on the LSU Tigers.