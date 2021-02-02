The East Baton Rouge Parish Livestock Show was held Jan. 23. The Parish Livestock Show had 25 beef cattle, three dairy cattle, 21 goats, three hogs, 65 chickens, two lambs, and 24 rabbits shown.
Matt Seguin, poultry judge and mentor to two new judges, said the parish contestants were some of the best he had ever seen. “They knew their stuff,” he said.
Sam Neal, rabbit judge said he was proud of how much the contestants have grown. He encouraged them to compete at ARBA shows. The older exhibitors walked the younger ones through showing and helped them get prepared for showmanship.
The pandemic touched the show. Gage Gould, of Zachary, recently lost a close family member to COVID-19. The youth exhibitors and their families helped Gage bring his animal to the Parish Livestock Show to show his Brahman bull for the first time this year.
Also, the competitors showed through a virtual format because of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.
The 4-H and FFA youth will be competing at the LSU South Central District Livestock Show on Feb. 3-6.
Zachary area winners include:
Angus Heifer Champion: Regan Greene
Angus Heifer Reserve Champion: Regan Greene
Beefmaster Bull Champion: Riley McClure
Beefmaster Heifer Champion: Madden McClure
Grey Brahman Bull Champion: Gage Gould
Commercial Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Kelsi Atkinson
Commercial Non-Brahman Heifer Champion: Kelsi Atkinson
Supreme Dairy: Georgia Knight
Commercial Dairy Cow Champion: Georgia Knight
Commercial Dairy Heifer Champion: Georgia Knight
Commercial Dairy Heifer Reserve Champion: Kelsi Atkinson
Senior Dairy Showman: Kelsi Atkinson
Intermediate Dairy Showman: Georgia Knight
Supreme Market Lamb: Laryn Bunch
Market Lamb Champion: Laryn Bunch
Market Lamb Reserve Champion: Laryn Bunch
Game Class Champion: Alaina Leet
Game Class Reserve Champion: Alaina Leet
Other East Baton Rouge Parish winners at the show included:
Supreme Champion Bull: Morgan Thompson
Supreme Champion Heifer: Morgan Thompson
Angus Bull Champion: Ben Forbes
Angus Bull Reserve Champion: Rory Forbes
Hereford Bull Champion: Morgan Thompson
Hereford Heifer Champion: Morgan Thompson
Hereford Heifer Reserve Champion: Kinslee Pellerin
Miniature Hereford Heifer Champion: Lane Pellerin
Senior Cattle Showman Champion: Ben Forbes
Intermediate Cattle Showman Champion: Rory Forbes
Junior Cattle Showman Champion: Lane Pellerin
Supreme Champion Buck: Anna Stevens
Supreme Champion Doe: Charley Quartararo
Supreme Champion Market: Jesse Whitaker
AOB Dairy Champion: Erin Jines
Myotonic Buck Champion: Anna Stevens
Myotonic Doe Champion: Anna Stevens
Myotonic Doe Reserve Champion: Anna Stevens
Nigerian Dwarf Doe Champion: Adalyn Miller
Nigerian Dwarf Doe Reserve Champion: Madeline Barron
Percentage Boer Doe Champion: Charley Quartararo
Percentage Boer Doe Reserve Champion: Charley Quartararo
Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Bryson Sandefur
Reserve Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Haley Sandefur
Commercial Doeling Champion: Charley Quartararo
Market Goat Champion Jesse Whitaker
Reserve Market Goat Champion: Bobby Whitaker
Senior Goat Showman Champion: Erin Jines
Intermediate Goat Showman Champion: Emily Barron
Junior Goat Showman Champion: Adalyn Miller
Supreme Breeding Swine: Kason Kuehne
Supreme Market Swine: Kason Kuehne
Hampshire Gilt Champion:Kason Kuehne
Market Barrow Champion Swine: Kason Kuehne
Market Cross Gilt Champion Swine: Kason Kuehne
Junior Swine Showman Champion: Kason Kuehne
Best in Show Poultry Champion: Sarah Israel
Reserve Best in Show Champion: Erin Jines
Champion Standard: Erin Jines
Champion Bantam: Sarah Israel
American Class Champion: Bryce King
American Class Reserve Champion: Bryce King
English Class Champion: Sarah Israel
English Class Reserve Champion: Sarah Israel
Continental Class Champion: Bryce King
Continental Class Reserve Champion: Bryce King
Mediterranean Class Champion: Bobby Whitaker
Mediterranean Class Reserve Champion: Bobby Whitaker
All other Standard Breeds Champion: Erin Jines
All other Standard Breeds Reserve Champion: Erin Jines
Feather Legged Class Champion: Bryce King
Feather Legged Class Reserve Champion: Bryce King
Single Comb Clean Legged Champion: Sarah Israel
Single Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Tyler Soileau
Rose Comb Clean Legged Champion: Bobby Whitaker
Rose Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Jesse Whitaker
Senior Poultry Showman Champion: Sarah Israel
Intermediate Poultry Showman Champion: Bobby Whitaker
Junior Poultry Showman Champion: Anna Claire Brumfield
Best in Show Rabbit Champion: Jesse Whitaker
Best Opposite: Susanna Shields
Hotot Best of Breed: Erin Jines
Hotot Best Opposite: Susanna Shields
English Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
English Lop Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
Mini Lop Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
Mini Rex Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
Mini Rex Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
Netherland Dwarf Best of Breed: Adelais Langlois
Netherland Dwarf Best Opposite: Adelais Langlois
Silver Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
Silver Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
Velveteen Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
Senior Rabbit Showman Champion: Susanna Shields
Intermediate Rabbit Showman Champion: Adelais Langlois
Junior Rabbit Showman Champion: Tyler Soileau