Southeastern Louisiana University honors students distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of studies with the university's highest academic honor, the President's Medal for Academic Excellence. Honored were, from left, seated, Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; Kaisey Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; Allison Soileau, of Baton Rouge; Britt Alexander, of St. Amant; Breanna Ford, of Luling; and Tiffany Nevels, of Denham Springs; and standing, are former Louisiana House and Senate member and Southeastern Honorary Doctor of Humanities recipient Ben Nevers; President of the University of Louisiana System Jim Henderson; Brandon Richardson, of Slidell; Christian Ennis of Mandeville; Jessica Robinson of Walker; Abbey Bethel of Denham Springs; Southeastern President John L. Crain; and Louisiana Board of Regents Board Member T. Jay Seale. Not pictured: Catherine Urquhart of Metairie.

 Provided photo by Randy Bergeron

HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.

Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.

In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.

College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.

College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.

College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.

College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.

Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:

Master's degrees

Baker: Robert G. Leverett, Jr., history

Zachary: Matlin Amphion, business administration; Amber N. Boudreaux, business administration; Robert G. Wallace, executive MBA; Kimberly P. Watkins, curriculum and instruction

Bachelor's degrees

Baker: Jett L. Ashford, industrial technology; Kaylee C. Beck, kinesiology; Ateisha L. Cage, social work; LaJerrika Carney, engineering technology; Cody A. Day, marketing; Jane M. Dunbar, general studies; Cameron P. Duncan, middle school education grades four through eight; Morgan D. Georgetown, communication sciences and disorders; Abigail G. Gerding, accounting; Kolbi L. Murphy, kinesiology

Greenwell Springs: Hannah G. Allen, nursing; Thomas P. Beard, occupational health, safety and environment; Morgan N. Davis, elementary education grades one through five; Sarah A. Delatorre, business administration; Ryan K. Fabre, engineering technology; Tara Fiore, supply chain management; Katarina N. Frank, family and consumer sciences; Cade M. Guerin, occupational health, safety and environment; Cassidy L. Hebert, communication sciences and disorders; Makayla L. Kennedy, management; Jenna R. Pryor, English education; James D. Schopp, accounting; Tara V. Termini, elementary education grades one through five; Lauren M. West, business administration

Pride: John M. Hodges, occupational health, safety and environment; Courtney A. Jeffers, communication sciences and disorders; Leah M. LeSage, early childhood education grades pre-K through three

Zachary: Bailey E. Boudreaux, kinesiology; Kylie L. Bozeman, criminal justice; Lauren H. Hughes, general studies; Korie M. Hunt, special education mild/moderate grades one through five; Amanda P. Johnson, psychology; Ryan J. Major, marketing; Taylor M. Matte, English education; Evan M. Pace, general studies; Maci D. Prejean, family and consumer sciences; Meagan A. Thierry, nursing

