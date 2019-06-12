HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.
College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.
College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.
College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Master's degrees
Baker: Robert G. Leverett, Jr., history
Zachary: Matlin Amphion, business administration; Amber N. Boudreaux, business administration; Robert G. Wallace, executive MBA; Kimberly P. Watkins, curriculum and instruction
Bachelor's degrees
Baker: Jett L. Ashford, industrial technology; Kaylee C. Beck, kinesiology; Ateisha L. Cage, social work; LaJerrika Carney, engineering technology; Cody A. Day, marketing; Jane M. Dunbar, general studies; Cameron P. Duncan, middle school education grades four through eight; Morgan D. Georgetown, communication sciences and disorders; Abigail G. Gerding, accounting; Kolbi L. Murphy, kinesiology
Greenwell Springs: Hannah G. Allen, nursing; Thomas P. Beard, occupational health, safety and environment; Morgan N. Davis, elementary education grades one through five; Sarah A. Delatorre, business administration; Ryan K. Fabre, engineering technology; Tara Fiore, supply chain management; Katarina N. Frank, family and consumer sciences; Cade M. Guerin, occupational health, safety and environment; Cassidy L. Hebert, communication sciences and disorders; Makayla L. Kennedy, management; Jenna R. Pryor, English education; James D. Schopp, accounting; Tara V. Termini, elementary education grades one through five; Lauren M. West, business administration
Pride: John M. Hodges, occupational health, safety and environment; Courtney A. Jeffers, communication sciences and disorders; Leah M. LeSage, early childhood education grades pre-K through three
Zachary: Bailey E. Boudreaux, kinesiology; Kylie L. Bozeman, criminal justice; Lauren H. Hughes, general studies; Korie M. Hunt, special education mild/moderate grades one through five; Amanda P. Johnson, psychology; Ryan J. Major, marketing; Taylor M. Matte, English education; Evan M. Pace, general studies; Maci D. Prejean, family and consumer sciences; Meagan A. Thierry, nursing