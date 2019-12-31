The Little School at Zachary United Methodist Church recently held its first Christmas hallway decorating contest.
Themes included snowballs falling from the sky and gingerbread houses with candy galore.
The winning hallway was "Gingerbread Street" designed by Brigit Bryant, Whittney Daigle, Laura Dupuy, Brooke Hafliger, Heather Landry and Michelle Murphy.
Students, families and visitors were invited to vote on their favorite display, and the winners were awarded the Silver Stapler award for Excellence in Christmas design.
The school seeks to make it an annual event.