Zachary Rotary Club welcomes new members Advocate staff report Sep 5, 2018 - 2:30 pm From left are new Zachary Rotary Club members Christy Turner, Scott Delhom, Sara Horn and Mike Gennaro; cub President Terry Gomez; and District 6200 Governor Gary LaCombe. PROVIDED PHOTO The Zachary Rotary Club recently welcomed four new members: Scott Delhom, Mike Gennaro, Sara Horn and Christy Turner.