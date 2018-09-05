Zachary_Rotary_new

From left are new Zachary Rotary Club members Christy Turner, Scott Delhom, Sara Horn and Mike Gennaro; cub President Terry Gomez; and District 6200 Governor Gary LaCombe.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Zachary Rotary Club recently welcomed four new members: Scott Delhom, Mike Gennaro, Sara Horn and Christy Turner.

