Lane holding March blood drive
The Blood Center donation bus will be in front of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29.
The hospital is facing a severe blood shortage and is in critical need of all blood types. Make an appointment at signup.com/go/ZVUzoAP. For information, call (225) 658-4574.
Donors should eat before donating, bring a picture ID, be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), bring reading glasses if needed and wear a face covering. A number of safety and social distancing procedures are in place to protect those giving blood.
Fish fry benefit for former policeman
The Zachary Police Department will continue its fish fry fundraiser each Friday in March to help make Officer Rickey Faust’s home handicap accessible. The fish fry fundraiser is sponsored by the ETX 50s.
Plates will be sold for $10 each from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 in the parking lot between the police station and City Hall on Main Street. Sides will vary each day, and delivery will be available.
Faust is a former Zachary police officer who went on to work for the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was seriously hurt in an on-duty crash on Interstate 12 in 2017.
Seeking Baker's Citizen of the Year
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award. Guidelines include:
- The individual must reside within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish.
- The individual must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the residents of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties.
- Consideration is for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
- Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. The selection will be made from nominations received as of 6 p.m. April 4.
Voting by member clubs will be held in the Baker Library Garden at 6 p.m. April 5. Club dues of $10 must be paid prior to the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for its 2021 nursing scholarship. A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. Visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer.
Amnesty program extended
Any Baker City Court defendant with an outstanding bench warrant before March 1 can have it recalled without paying the normal recall fee. The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay other related fees. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:14 p.m. to help with the process. Call the court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant.