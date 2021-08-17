Ever had a day that started less than stellar and you needed something to “get your mind right” to pick you up so you could attack the day? Try interviewing Zachary High School cross-country coach Julie Fink as she is driving to school at 7 a.m. and I dare you to complain the rest of the day.
Her enthusiasm for what the program has done in one year has only grown exponentially as Fink approaches year two working with head track and field coach Chris Carrier and being part of the Zachary family. For 2021 the ZHS cross-country season mantra is that both teams run as “one for the run.”
Fink sees the 2021 cross-country season as a potential breakthrough year for the Broncos. Interest in the program is soaring as ZHS has over 20 boys out for cross-country this fall and 12ish girls. Words like “12ish” and “over 20” though not exactly great descriptors reflect the fact that Fink is actively adding team members as an ambassador for cross-country and the ZHS track and field program. “Numbers only helps the program,” Fink said and emphasized her close collaboration with coach David Onellion at the middle school to make this a total community program.
This summer both the boys and girls put in some hard work, which should yield dividends at the EBR Metro Championship on Oct. 30, regional on Nov. 6 and state championships on Nov. 16. “Summer is about building the base and through our work this summer we have raised the starting point higher than last year, ” Fink said.
The boys and girls will have several key contributors from last year back for more. The boys in particular have a four-man team of Rhen Langley, Caleb Ackman, Dillon Moree and Lejaune George that have the opportunity to be special. “They are all incredible leaders, which really showed over the summer during our camp where they worked with the younger kids and made them as passionate about running as they are and learned more about each other,” Fink said.
“The goal this year is more top ten finishers, ” Fink quipped. The season starts at the West Feliciana Relays on Sept. 4 followed by the Episcopal roundtable on Sept. 11. They will travel to McNeese on Sept. 18 for the McNeese Stampede. The following two weeks they will compete in the Catholic and St. Joseph's Academy Invitationals. The Catholic boys, led by former Zachary native Trey Hendry, ran with the ZHS boys over the summer in a number of “friendlies."
“It was a great way to get good some good competition, running brings people together and in the end make both schools running programs better,” Fink said.
Prior to the Metro, Regional and State meets the Broncos will host the Bronco Stampede on Oct. 23 at Port Hudson State Historic Site. The Stampede was well attended last year and Broncos Rylee Deignan and Rhen Langley will be defending their 2020 titles to raise the stakes prior to when things start to count at the EBR Metro meet the following week. The schedule is subject to change, but things are lined up for a special year for the ZHS cross-country and track and field programs.