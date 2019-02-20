Liz Owen.jpg

Liz Owen was recently recognized by the Lane Auxiliary for 37 years of volunteer service.

 Provided photo

Owen first became a member of the auxiliary in 1981. She served two terms as president — 1984-1986 and 2012-2013. She also served as vice president, historian/parliamentarian and as chairwoman of the Hospitality Committee since 2016, a news release said.

“Lane Regional Medical Center means so much to me,” said Owen. “Volunteering with the auxiliary is a way of giving back. I have enjoyed making wonderful friends that my life would not have touched otherwise. I just love it.”

Lane patients, visitors and employees love seeing “Miss” Liz’s smiling face every Tuesday morning, the release said.

