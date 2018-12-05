The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary held its installation of officers at its general meeting Nov. 13.
Officers for 2019 are Juanita Massey, president; Eva Jones, vice president; Bobbye McCutcheon, treasurer; Pauline Rushing, recording secretary; Mary Woodyear, corresponding secretary; and Mary Whittington, historian.
The Lane Auxiliary has been in existence since 1960, providing support to the hospital financially and through volunteer service. It consists of approximately 40 members who are active volunteers.
For information about how to become a volunteer, contact the hospital gift shop at (225) 658-4309.