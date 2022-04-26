The Zachary High School Art Department had several representatives in the annual Baton Rouge Gallery Real-Life Experience Juried High School Exhibition.
ZHS art student Jaden Richard won second place for his painting "A Dip in Gumbo." Richard had two works of art accepted into the exhibition.
Seven ZHS pieces total were selected to be in the collection. They were Richard; Jessica Bernardi, "ACDC (Ancestral Cookbook DNA Collection)", mixed media on wooden canvas; Alexis Fitzek, "Valor," Prismacolor on mat board; John Bradley, "Gasoline Dreams," mixed media on illustration board, Isaac Hogan, "Dust and Paint," Prismacolor and Copic Marker on paper; and Darcy Giannobile, "See No Evil, Speak No Evil, Hear No Evil," polymer clay and acrylic.
ZHS Art teachers Megan Buccere and Lauren Conerly also had their art displayed in the Baton Rouge Gallery as part of the teacher collection.
The exhibition seeks to share the talents of area students with the community while encouraging them to continue pursuing their artistic talents outside the classroom.
The exhibition also draws attention to the importance of arts education, celebrating both its positive effects on the youth of the Baton Rouge area and the efforts of the educators that challenge their students daily.
The exhibition opened April 6 with Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards starting the event with greetings.
The program allows students to experience how a gallery works and how competitive it is to be selected for a juried show. They get to see their artwork displayed in a professional gallery setting.
The exhibition consists of 50 selected works of art by high school students from public and private schools in the Baton Rouge area. More than 200 works were submitted.