Chris Calbert, the chief administrative officer of the City of Zachary and a five-decade veteran of public service, will retire this month, according to a news release from the city.
Calbert has been the CAO since Mayor David Amrhein took office in 2011. His successor is Steve Nunnery, the city’s chief financial officer. Deanna Mankins, a certified public accountant who previously worked at Lane Regional Medical Center and the accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville, has been hired to replace Nunnery as CFO.
Calbert spent years working in law enforcement and anti-terrorism before joining Zachary city government. But he said in the release that his time as CAO has proven the biggest challenge of his career.
“I remember our first six months in office when every day was a revelation,” he said. “Topics ranging from uncompleted work, tardiness with time-sensitive deliverables, overdue projects, de-obligated federal disaster funds and countless missed opportunities in obtaining grants topped our ‘to do’ list. It was then we vowed to leave Zachary government a better place for whoever might follow us, and we have.”
With Calbert’s guidance, the city has been able to obtain millions of dollars through grants and other funding sources for infrastructure and disaster recovery projects, the release says.
“The mayor’s confidence and patience with me while growing into my new job served as my daily motivation, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities that Mayor Amrhein allowed me with this appointment,” Calbert said.
Calbert began his public service career in 1968 with the Baton Rouge Police Department, where he would eventually help establish an arson and explosives unit and a tactical team. He retired from the department in 1996 as commander of the Uniform Patrol Division, then held an administrative post at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office for four years.
A graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Calbert established himself as a counterterrorism expert during his law enforcement career. He has worked as a consultant for federal agencies and as an instructor at New Mexico Tech’s Energetic Materials, Research and Testing Center and the International Law Enforcement Academy in New Mexico.