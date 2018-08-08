Ginger Zeringue Deroche, 34, describes herself as a dreamer and a teacher who, if elected to the School Board's District 7 seat, will listen to the concerns of parents, demand excellence from every school system employee and continue to keep students safe.
Deroche, a Republican, said education has always been a huge part of her life. Since her first, long-awaited day of kindergarten, she's wanted to teach.
"I’m not sure if I’ve ever really considered any other profession," she said. "As a child, on the nights before the first day of school, I would sleep with my first-day outfit on, complete with new socks and shoes. I would wake up well before sunrise, too excited to sleep, and would later skip giggling to catch the bus with my siblings.
"My little-girl dreams came true repeatedly as I welcomed my own prekindergartners each year in my classroom," she said in a campaign announcement. "Teaching students of different abilities, languages, ethnicities and backgrounds has been one of the most fulfilling callings of my life."
After nearly a decade of teaching and the adoption of her youngest daughter, she became a licensed home-based play school teacher in Zachary and became her daughter’s first teacher.
"I can think of no better way to continue to make an impact on education and serve my community than as a member of the Zachary School Board," she said.
As the parent of a sixth-grader in Zachary schools, Deroche said she participants in school events, recognizes the excellent work of students and "will push for students to remain the focus of all board decision-making."
"As an educator, it is imperative for the school system to continue to recruit and retain the best possible professional staff who make up a body of talented individuals hungry for opportunities to grow professionally and provide new and exciting innovation in their classrooms so that our students flourish."
For information, call (225) 306-4021.