The Zachary Community School Board on Tuesday approved a slate of parents and students who will be representatives on a new community involvement committee.
The representatives — 10 high school students and 14 parents of children in various grade levels — will serve in nonvoting, advisory roles for the school year. They’re encouraged to attend school board meetings, offer suggestions and share their concerns.
The school board introduced the parent and student positions last year in an effort to encourage more involvement in the school system. They were assigned seats on individual existing committees of the board that deal with specific issues, like academics or technology.
This year, all of the representatives are being appointed to a single committee of their own. They’ll be notified of their selection later this week, and will attend their first meeting on Aug. 14.
“This will be the best avenue for them to address their concerns,” said board member Marty Hughes. He said he hopes the new dedicated committee will offer a “friendlier working atmosphere, to where they feel more involved."
The board and district stand to benefit from the additional input, Hughes said.
“For us, it gives us feedback that we may normally not get other than just hearsay," he said. "They truly can come and address their concerns. It gives us a different perspective.”