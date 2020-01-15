The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded 1,358 degrees during its Fall 2019 Commencement on Dec. 20.
At the general assembly, Joseph Savoie, university president, told graduates higher education is a “self-perpetuating, intergenerational enterprise. Your college degree increases the likelihood that your children will pursue one as well.”
University alumna and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot was the commencement speaker. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. It is nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second-largest U.S. charity.
Babineaux-Fontenot told graduates they are among “the largest, most diverse, most educated generation the world has ever known. We need you to use your heads, your hands, your hearts, your feet and your voices to make this world — our world — better.”
Area University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2019 graduates include:
Ascension Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Business Administration
Sarah Katherine Mistretta
Engineering
Sparkle Lewis
Liberal Arts
Corinne A. Salter
Jessica Schlaudecker
Jerrod Dequan Welton
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Rebecca Irene Elzer
Sydney Michelle Fuller
Macee Nicole Gautreau
Brady Joseph Louque
Lindsey Mayer
Jessica Meche
Wendy Moran
Abby Mim Overstreet
Hannah Aubrey Reynolds
Melinda Gail Roberts
Sarah Laverne Sonnier
Master’s Degree
Business Administration
Morgan Alford
Education
Rebekah Elyse Hess
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Lena Hong Hanh Le
Business Administration
Brett William Hartmann
Elizabeth Grace Hymel
Caleb Jordan Jackson
Emily Kron
Roberta Elise March
Sydney Wade Sterling
Torrence Osarumwese Uwagboe
Telaysia Brenae Walker
Education
Kyle Matthew Buvens
Andree Elizabeth Halliburton
Kendall Danielle Stewart
Engineering
Adam Wayne Frost
Jonathan Thomas Linton
Cynthia Ndulaka
Liberal Arts
Nicole Bartley
Karli Alexandra Blair
Benjamin Braxton Butler
Dalon Jeroid Coleman
Johnella Latrese Felders
Sarah Elizabeth Haik
Erineka Ty'rell Johnson
Andrew Joseph Lacy
Brandon V. Lewis
Anthony Philip Schiro
Bailey Derrion Valentine
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Sasha Landry
Frank John Manno
Caitlin Victoria Pate
Cambri Tana Prevost
Sciences
Kodie O'neil Mims
University College
Robernesha Conella Clay
Lauren Lorio Gossett
Ashton Thaddeus Cardell Johnson
Doctoral Degree
Education
Paul Jude Guidry
Master’s Degree
Arts
Kristina Alexandra Bynum
Business Administration
Cierra Augillard
Richard Christian Bilich
Benjamin B. Curry
Carly Elyse Dartez
Cymberly Dickerson
Karen Traniece Gloston
Shannon Elaine Horton
Braylon Lazare
Kenneth Anthony Mills
Gary Michael Nelms
Jaraski Markay White
Tanina Makayla Winn
Education
Preston L. King
Brittany Charmaine Shepard
Ashley Sherman
Hope Anne Thach
Victoria Paige Thomas
Engineering
Jessica Ruth Mary Wojtkiewicz
Liberal Arts
Johnathan Kendrick Bell
Raven Noelle Douglas
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Gregory Louis Altazan
Sybil Leslie Byrd
Michael Joseph Miller III
Amanda B. Saccaro
Sciences
Terri Cain
East Feliciana Parish
Master’s Degree
Business Administration
Tonia Smith Duncan
West Feliciana Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Davis Newbury Thomas
Livingston Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Lillian Rose Marcus
Education
Kylie Lyn Bourque
Liberal Arts
Bailey Rose Lemoine
D'jakarta Tyre Wells
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Catherine Marie Henderson
Brittney Sasser Koczrowski
Raegan Michel Sweet
University College
Randall Pinestraw
Tangipahoa Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
John Thomas Rohner
Education
Catherine Irene Cannino
Engineering
Shelby Elizabeth Bagby
Liberal Arts
Victoria Belle Bailey
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Alexandra Gautreaux Battalora
Whitney Lewis
Carey Ann O'rourke
Jena Marie Oubre
Sciences
Agueda Elena Bragg
Doctoral Degree
Education
Meagan Candiotto Possoit
Master’s Degree
Business Administration
Darby Eleanor Murphy
Reid Parkin Shorter