Election Saturday
Polls are open Saturday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Zachary, voters will decide on the 10-year renewal of 38.2 mills for Zachary Community Schools.
EBR Master Gardeners Series to meet in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Association will present talks on raised bed gardening with Louisiana Master Gardener Lyn Hakeem and native flowering shrubs by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-1850 for information. The talks are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Shred your papers
Bank of Zachary's annual free Community Shred Day event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon April 9. On site shredding will be held at the Main Office, Central Branch and Watson Branch.
Bank of Zachary is sponsoring three Community Shred Days this year where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents free of charge. This event is for all community residents and local business owners.
Documents with staples, paper clips, and binder clips will be accepted. However, plastic, three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
BBB Shred Fest: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will hold its 15th annual free Community Shred Fest from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Baton Rouge Police Department parking lot, 9000 Airline Highway.
2022 Baker Buffalo Run
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Run is April 9 at 3325 Groom Road, Baker. See details and registration at cityofbakerla.com/wp/events/buffalo-run-5k-fun-run-walk/.
On-site registration is at 8 a.m., 5k run/walk is at 9 a.m., 1K fun run/walk is at 10 a.m. and stroller challenge at 11 a.m.
Buffalo Festival: The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is April 14-16, 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699, or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Fish fry to help officers and families
The Zachary Police Department will host a fish fry fundraiser on Fridays in March and April. Plates of fried fish will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 25 and April 1, 8 and 15 in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and City Hall. The meals will cost $10 apiece.
History Festival coming soon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival on April 2. This year, the theme is "At Grandma's House," and it will focus on old-fashioned home economics. Watch for more information.