The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 17-22:
William Booker: 22; 13875 John Genola Lane, Clinton; telephone communications, improper language, harassment
Levi Deville: 18; 26930 Wagner Drive, Slaughter; theft
Delvin Exkano: 35; 1123 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon and domestic abuse battery — strangulation
Ashley Gibbs: 39; 6699 Oaks Edge Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Delvonta Lewis: 27; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery — strangulation