Looking for something to do with your kids this summer? Let the Zachary High athletics staff help you with the 2022 version of the Summer Sports Camps. There are plenty of opportunities to get kids off the couch and into sports this summer. A rundown organized by date is provided below.
The Zachary Basketball Camp is the first on the calendar and runs from May 24-May 27. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon and is open to ages 5 to 14. The cost of the camp is $100, with the camp being held at the ZHS gymnasium.
The Zachary Basketball Camp features an opportunity to learn from the two-time 5A State Champion Broncos and their coaches.
Also the last week of May — May 24-26 — the ZHS softball team is hosting its youth camp at the Zachary Youth Park. Campers will work with current Broncos softball coaches and players. For $100 girls 6 through 14 of all skill levels will have tons of fun and receive a camp T-shirt. An optional pitching/catching component to camp costs $120. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon for regular campers and 9:00 to 1:00 on May 26th for pitchers/catchers.
The Jacob Fisher Baseball Summer Camp will take place June 6-9 and feature instruction from ZHS coaches, current players and college players. The camp will feature small group drills and activities, instruction games, a camp T-shirt and autograph session. The camp is open to grades K through 8 for $100 with re-registration or $120 the day of camp. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
ZHS volleyball coach Cheri Perry and basketball coach Tami McClure will hold a joint “Lady Broncos Hoops and Pikes” camp June 6-8 for ages 5 through 14. Volleyball camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and basketball will run from noon to 2 p.m. in the ZHS gymnasium. The cost for one camp is $100 and for both camps the cost is $180.
Coach JP Pierre and the ZHS wrestling staff will host the “Bronco Style Wrestling Camp” at the Academic Athletic Center June 13-16. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to noon and costs $125. No prior experience is required for the 6 through 14 year-old campers destined to learn “Bronco style”.
The 2022 Broncos Soccer Camp for boys and girls ages 6-14 will take place June 20-23 at Zachary High Stadium. The camp is $125 and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and provide campers with the opportunity to develop techniques, skills and tactics to become a better athlete and soccer player.
Running with the Broncos Camp with the ZHS cross-country team and coaches. June 27-July 1 from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday sessions will be held at the Zachary Community park and Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be held at the Port Hudson Historic Site. The camp is $100 and is for boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grade, and no prior experience is required. Camp will feature games, relays, contests, prizes, theme days, prizes and team building.
For additional camp information including payment and registration info go to the ZHS Athletics website at https://athletics.zacharyschools.org/.