Carrie Godbold and Taylor Watts are the latest to join the board of directors of Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary.
They join recent additions Amy Cranow and Karen Williams on an all-female board, which now totals 10 women: Cindy Shotwell, executive director and “pack leader;” Sharon P. Brown, assistant director and foster coordinator; Brenda Lively Zuccaro, due diligence coordinator; Kristen Cronin, volunteer coordinator; Liz Ezelle, lead veterinarian; Suzie Durrett, board member; Amy Cranow, secretary/treasurer; Karen Williams, board member; Carrie Godbold, fundraising co-chairwoman; and Taylor Watts, fundraising co-chairwoman.
Godbold is a real estate agent in Zachary. In addition to a husband and three children, Godbold has three dogs and two cats. One of the cats is 22½ years old.
Watts is director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. She is married with three children. As she is moving into a new home, she has agreed to foster three animals.
Founded in 2017 by longtime rescue advocate Shotwell, Must Luv Dogs is the Zachary community’s only general breed dog rescue, a news release said.
Based on Proverbs 31:8, its mission statement is to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.” A foster-based rescue serving the Zachary community, as well as adjoining East Feliciana Parish, Must Luv Dogs saved the lives of over 120 stray, dumped and abandoned dogs during its first year of operation 2017-18, the release said.
Must Luv Dogs Rescue holds an Adoption Event and Low Cost Microchip Clinic on every second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetSense in Zachary. They also will hold a fundraising and adoption event at Bistro Byronz restaurant at Americana in Zachary from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 8.
To find out more about visit www.mustluvdogs.org or www.facebook.com/mustLUVdogs.org/. To donate mail to Must Luv Dogs Rescue, P.O. Box 1381, Zachary, LA 70791, or via email mustluvdogs.org@gmail.com.