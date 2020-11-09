The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 30-Nov. 5:
Jonathan Dugas: 48; 438 Atlanta Drive, Lafayette; criminal trespass
Jalon Harris: 21; 3204 Singletary Drive, Baker; theft
Wayne Primus: 47; 902 W. 31st Ave., Covington; fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office
Demetrius Adams: 47; 708 Sinbad St., Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs, window tint/obscuring view, and special restrictions on lamps
Chaka Collins: 20; 717 Iberville St., Baton Rouge; battery/dating partner — child endangerment and aggravated battery with knife
Ovid Cummings: 37; 6078 Shallow Brook Lane, Zachary; distribution/manufacturing of Schedule II drug warrant through Zachary Police Department and possession of Schedule I drugs
Jerry Alexander: 60; 6108 Woodbend Drive, Zachary; theft
Nadia White: 27; 2413 Charles Drive, Jackson; theft
Shamira Moten: 22; 5162 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Christopher Sims: 29; 4560 Avenue F, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants