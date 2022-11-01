Oct. 17-21 was Rock Your School Week at Zachary Elementary School.
Rock-themed activities saw students become geologists, paleontologists and artists.
For the gem mining activity, they put on their explorer hats, entered a “cave” and sifted through sand to find and identify different types of gems.
In art class, the third graders created painted pet rocks and the fourth graders painted rock gems.
On Friday, Oct. 21, the Zachary High School Band of Blue welcomed the students with music as they arrived at school dressed as scientists and explorers.
The students became paleontologists and excavated dinosaur fossils out of rocks.