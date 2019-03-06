Tamara Dayton, LCSW, was named Lane Regional Medical Center’s 2018 Most Valuable Player of the Year. Dayton is a medical social worker in the Social Services Department.
Dayton was recognized for her dedication and outstanding work, a news release said. She was named MVP of the Month in December and was selected MVP of the Year from the monthly honorees of 2018.
Dayton has worked at Lane for more than 22 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and her master’s degree from LSU.
“I love Lane, our employees, our patients and their families,” said Dayton. “I work with amazing people and am honored to receive this award.”
Dayton is a native of Livingston and resident of Zachary. She and her husband, David, have two sons, Carson and Jace, and are active members of First Baptist Church of Zachary. Dayton is an avid runner who has completed several marathons, including the New York City Marathon.