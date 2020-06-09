The Zachary Men’s Club planned for weeks to honor the city’s firefighters and police officers, but they had no idea that the gesture of support would come during a global pandemic and nationwide racial unrest and calls for police reform.
Member George Millican spearheaded the Feed the First Responders project and said the timing was both right and unplanned. “The Lord laid it on my heart to do something for the fireman and police in Zachary,” he said.
Millican reached out to the group’s president Bill Johnson, a retired Zachary police officer, and got the go-ahead to plan a show of support. Millican is a retired captain from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and Johnson is a retired captain of the Zachary Police Department and the first black officer to serve on the force.
“We understand the needs of people,” Millican said. “We wanted to put something back into the community. The Men’s Club is part of the community.”
Recent weeks have been filled with COVID-19 challenges, nationwide protests and racial unrest, but Millican said “we still need the firefighters, police department and the first-responder infrastructure.”
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, a frequent speaker at the group’s activities, accepted the kind gesture on behalf of the police force. The next day, McDavid released a list of officers and staff members honored for milestones of service to the department.
McDavid recognized Capt. Randy Aulds, 30 years of service; Capt. Roderick Ennis, 25 years of service; Lt. Alex Bonds, 20 years of service; communications supervisor Shawntell Johnson, 22 years of service; communications officer Maureen Allen, 22 years of service; Lt. Shane White, 15 years of service; Lt. Brian Morris, 15 years of service; Sgt. Jordan Logan, five years of service; Det. Emily Nichols, five years of service; SRO Cothern Williams, five years of service; and Officer Gavin Travis, five years of service.
The Men’s Club leadership hopes the club can bridge the gap between the black community and the first-responder units with a message of hope and unity. “Stay true to yourself. Don’t be forced by anyone to make decisions you are not clear on,” Millican advised. “Use your own judgments because you will still have repercussions at the end of the day.”
Millican encourages the black community to protect their community infrastructures and participate in nonviolent activities. His message to firefighters and police officers is one of support. “This is right on time to let the policemen and firefighters know, ‘Hey, we are with you,’” Millican said.
Johnson said his group is a service organization with 29 members. He has witnessed the development of the city and the club from humble roots. He watched the city grow, the men’s club develop, and later became Zachary’s first black police officer in 1972. Johnson rose through the ranks and retired as a captain.
Johnson recalls being a teen growing up in the Zachary “Avenues” and looking across the field and railroad tracks to see and hear the happenings at the Zachary Men’s Club that was just a slab on a clearing at that time. He said although there was no physical wall or gates, people paid to take part in the events and parties. Musical acts like Percy Sledge would perform on the property, Johnson recalled. “They didn’t have a fence; they just had a rope around it,” he said. “People didn’t try to get around it, but they would pay to come in.”
Johnson said the group’s role is both educational and service-oriented. “I think the role is to help educate the people in the community about diversity,” he said. “It was the only place the black community had to come to for dances and social activities.”
The black children of the area played ball on the property, and it was close to Northwestern High School, the town’s black-only high school at the time. As time passed and Zachary grew, so did the Men’s Club. Buildings were put in place, renovated, and some of the property was given to the city to be used for the current Food Pantry.
“I challenge our black organizations that we must do something to mentor our young people and set an example for our young folk, especially our young black men,” Johnson said. “My heart goes out to the people of Minneapolis, and my heart goes out to some of the police officers because they haven’t been given the training they need to do this tough job.”
“I started out in 1971 and I see things going on that shouldn’t be; so my heart goes out to them,” Johnson said. “I pray that this country heals in the way that God wants it to heal.”