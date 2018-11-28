Kickoff the holiday season and join Zachary Mayor David Amrhein as he welcomes everyone to the annual Zachary Christmas In the Village Celebration from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7.
The event will take place in the Zachary Historical District, on Virginia Street behind City Hall and this year, expands to the fire station and along Main Street to Lee Street.
Bring a camera to take photos while you meet the Whoville characters. Santa will be at the Whoville House at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets.
The village will have synchronized Christmas light displays, a live Nativity hosted by Zachary United Methodist Church, Christmas performances and music. The Red Barn Farm Tour will offer an opportunity to learn and play with farm animals. Attendees can drop by the fire station, hop aboard the fire truck and take a picture.
Christmas performances by local dance studios, area churches, school choirs, bands and orchestras will provide musical and dance entertainment throughout the night at the Gazebo Stage. Children are invited to write Christmas wish lists to Santa and mail them at the mailbox near the McHugh House.
Other activities include BREC yard games and an arts and crafts area with over 20 vendors. The Zachary Chamber, Main Street, will host a pop-up shop, featuring Luxe Emporium Bath and Body. Also at the chamber, children can do arts and crafts, including a take-home tree ornament.
The Historic McHugh House and the Old General Store will be open for tours, offering a glimpse from Christmas past.
Food trucks, including Basel’s Food Market, The Spice Is Right, Tucker’s Seafood, Taco de Paco, Datz Pizza, Geaux Cuban, Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts and Capitol Seafood, along with LA Lemonade, Chloe’s Snowballs, Cup Cake Allie and City Gelato, will be in the City Hall parking lot on Main Street. Also, Scout Troop 472 will be selling hot chocolate and popcorn at Old Town Hall.
A holiday LED light show, featuring thousands of lights synchronized to Christmas music will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Zachary Historical District. Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through Zachary’s Historic Village, Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.