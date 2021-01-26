The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Jan. 22-28:
Kelsie Bennett: 29; 1212 Mayhaw Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Djon Blalock: 27; 4062 Church St., Jackson; theft
Kimberly Dicks: 42, 9419 Thayer Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Lindsey Greenup: 30; 1163 Mayhaw Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Charles Murray: 33; 2795 Wren St., Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property
Frank Anthony Smith: 49, 1906 Dominic Lane, Houston; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Jessie James Montrell Stevenson: 37; 2816 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge; indecent behavior with juveniles