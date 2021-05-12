Zachary school leaders are trying to decide what changes they should make to the district’s full-time virtual instruction program for next year.
They’re considering limiting the online option to upper grade levels and are planning other changes, such as introducing an application process, requiring tests to be taken in person and asking that students periodically meet with teachers face-to-face.
District leaders told school board members about their plans at a meeting on May 11.
Like many school districts, the Zachary system has allowed students to take classes online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 1,200 of the 5,486 students enrolled in the district are attending school virtually, with 800 to 900 being full-time virtual students. The rest are temporarily pursuing virtual options due to being sick or quarantined.
A survey of current virtual participants indicated that only a portion of them want to continue attending school online next year, said technology supervisor Jeff Hand.
Officials are eager to get as many students back in classrooms as possible.
“There’s a lot of concern with the kids that were virtual (that) they didn’t perform very well,” said Superintendent Scott Devillier. “Of course, a parent always has the choice, but we have to educate the children.”
He and other district officials at the meeting pointed out that some students excel in online programs, which allow them to work at their own pace and on their own schedule. But many struggle due to the lack of human interaction and supervision.
Whatever virtual program the district offers for 2021-22, students will have to go through an application process, and a committee will review their academic performance, personal circumstances, interests and other factors that could affect whether online instruction is a good fit for them.
New measures to promote greater accountability and support will be introduced, too. Students will have to come to school to take tests and periodically meet with their teachers. They’ll also have access to virtual office hours with teachers to get help with online coursework.
Leaders are thinking of restricting the program to grades 7 to 12, saying most younger children need to physically be in school to succeed.
“They need to be in front of that teacher. Our push is for them to come back to school,” Devillier said, adding that arrangements for virtual instruction could be made to accommodate individual situations when needed.
Also, the board discussed introducing a resolution that would request that developers of new subdivisions in Zachary provide a report on what kind of impact to expect to schools. The board will vote on the matter at a later meeting.
Leaders are currently evaluating how much space is still left in Zachary schools.
“When we built schools, we built them for growth,” Devillier said.
Many people in Zachary have been alarmed at the pace of development and are worried about the risk of the city’s top-rated schools getting crowded. But Devillier said enrollment figures actually haven’t changed that much in recent years.
According to state Department of Education data provided at the meeting, the district has stayed between about 5,000 and 5,600 students for the past decade. When the district was formed in 2003, there were about 3,000 students.
Devillier said it’s important to remember that the district loses about 400 students every year when the 12th grade class graduates. And not all of those slots that open up after graduation get filled with new students.
In some homes, once a senior graduates, there are no more children in that family to join the school district, he said.
“Yes, we have a lot of homes coming up,” he said, “but we’re not seeing the growth in kids."