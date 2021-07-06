The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 25-July 1:

Jerome Ambrose: 74; 1296 Magnolia Heights St., Vacherie; simple battery

Unika Boatner: 40; 2255 N. Elm Grove Place, Baton Rouge; improper telephone communication

Bradley Dejohn: 43; 726 Steele Blvd., Baton Rouge; simple burglary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

Shawn Elsey: 50; 3722 Pope St., Zachary; criminal trespass

Cantrell Ferguson: 27; 3159 Jackson St., Baker; domestic abuse battery aggravated assault and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Bryan Green: 32; 2296 Dawson Road, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Demetric Henderson: 56; 462 Travis St., Zachary; simple battery and simple assault

Jarion Holmes: 25; 2958 Majestic Oaks Ave., Zachary; false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery – strangulation

Anthony Jackson: 53; homeless, simple burglary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

E’mecia Jarvis: 19; 1411 Salisbury Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner

Lance Jones: 48; 9930 La. 165 South, Forest Hill; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Parish

Sherril Lewis: 56; 15638 S. Via Puente De Las Nubes; Sahurita, Arizona; theft

Thomas Lopez: 39; 927 Aime St., Denham Springs; fugitive warrants through Ascension Parish

Raheem Matthews: 20; 4588 Lupine St., Baton Rouge; simple battery

Keyshawn Newman: 21; 21692 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Joshua Norman: 19; 9096 Redwood Blvd., Zachary; battery of a dating partner

Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave. C, Zachary; remaining after forbidden

