The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 25-July 1:
Jerome Ambrose: 74; 1296 Magnolia Heights St., Vacherie; simple battery
Unika Boatner: 40; 2255 N. Elm Grove Place, Baton Rouge; improper telephone communication
Bradley Dejohn: 43; 726 Steele Blvd., Baton Rouge; simple burglary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Shawn Elsey: 50; 3722 Pope St., Zachary; criminal trespass
Cantrell Ferguson: 27; 3159 Jackson St., Baker; domestic abuse battery aggravated assault and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bryan Green: 32; 2296 Dawson Road, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Demetric Henderson: 56; 462 Travis St., Zachary; simple battery and simple assault
Jarion Holmes: 25; 2958 Majestic Oaks Ave., Zachary; false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Anthony Jackson: 53; homeless, simple burglary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
E’mecia Jarvis: 19; 1411 Salisbury Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner
Lance Jones: 48; 9930 La. 165 South, Forest Hill; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Parish
Sherril Lewis: 56; 15638 S. Via Puente De Las Nubes; Sahurita, Arizona; theft
Thomas Lopez: 39; 927 Aime St., Denham Springs; fugitive warrants through Ascension Parish
Raheem Matthews: 20; 4588 Lupine St., Baton Rouge; simple battery
Keyshawn Newman: 21; 21692 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Joshua Norman: 19; 9096 Redwood Blvd., Zachary; battery of a dating partner
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave. C, Zachary; remaining after forbidden