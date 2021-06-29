The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 18-24:
Chaz Anderson: 34; 15327 Springwood Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jennifer Brown: 23; 1628 Royal Troon Court, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Matthew Bush: 27; 3600 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cassidy Corcoran: 20; 4518 Cypress St., Zachary; simple battery, domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property
Rebekah Hunt: 24; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, No. 47, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
Terilyn Jones: 21; 14367 Glynn Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Tomiesha Lanns: 24; 11007 Wilson St., Clinton; domestic abuse aggravated battery
Dquincey Lavergne: 27; 361 Flicker St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cameron Matherne: 29; 12960 White Road, Norwood; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage
Erica Matthews: 48; 5940 La. 10, Jackson; negligent injuring, child passenger restraint system and seatbelt violation
Gary Pattaway: 38; 37189 Corvette Drive, Prairieville; possession of marijuana and driving on the right side of the road
Mearn Tanner: 45; 5160 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Chadrick Wells: 44; 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Devontae Williams: 25; 4633 Ave. C, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Brandon Wright: 35; 6377 Surrey Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper display of license plate