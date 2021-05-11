Get checked
A free skin cancer screening in celebration of National Melanoma/Skin Cancer Awareness Month will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, with Dr. Justin Creel and again on Wednesday, May 19, with Kristen Hebert, a certified physician's assistant, at Advanced Dermatology, 20474 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. The key to successful treatment of most types of skin cancer is early detection. This free screening is open to those who have not been screened in the past 12 months. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (225) 654-1124 to schedule an appointment.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs Rescue is holding an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Petsense.
Don't forget about the ResQWalk app, which converts your steps into cash for Must Luv Dogs, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana Parish and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press start. Once the walk is over, press finish.
Live music coming up
Downtown Live at the Gazebo will feature the Zachary High School Drama Department opening for Big River Express Band. The high schoolers will perform songs from their musical "50s Band Stand." The free event is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the gazebo at Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, beer and wine, snowballs, ice cream, cotton candy and popcorn will be on sale. Bring your chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Camps are on the way
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, summer activities are popping up. If you have a camp or vacation Bible school or other activity you want to invite people to, send the information to zachary@theadvocate.com
Camps seen on Facebook include the JP Pierre Wrestling Camp on July 12-15; North Baton Rouge Youth Soccer Association Summer Soccer Camp in May, June and July; Zachary Basketball Camp on May 25-28; and Zachary High School Lady Broncos Softball Camp on May 26-28. Check out the groups on Facebook for information.
Spring/summer hours start for market
The Zachary Farmers Market has moved to its spring and summer hours: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday.