In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday disappointed a developer looking for the body's endorsement of plans for a new subdivision on the eastern side of the city.
The commission's recommendation that the city council deny the developer's request for a zoning change marked a victory for residents of nearby subdivisions along Plank Road who are worried about how the proposed development, called Adalyn Trails, would affect them.
The developer is asking the city to change the zoning classification of 65 acres from residential estate to residential suburban, which would enable it to move forward with plans for the 110-lot Adalyn Trails. The residential suburban category allows for smaller lot sizes.
People broke into applause when the commission — which does not have the final say on planning and zoning matters — decided to recommend that the city council vote 'no' on that request. That prompted a consultant representing the project to pull preliminary plans for Adalyn Trails, which were to be considered later in the meeting, from the agenda.
The city council will take up the zoning matter at its March 26 meeting.
More than 100 people squeezed into City Hall on Monday night, and 21 of them handed in cards requesting to speak on Adalyn Trails. The commission’s meeting would drag on past 9:30 p.m. as members spent more than three hours wading through a long agenda that also included items related to several other residential developments.
At the core of residents’ opposition to Adalyn Trails is that it would not only add more houses, but that the zoning change could open the door for more densely-packed developments to come to the area. That part of Zachary is largely zoned as residential estate and retains a more “country” feel than the fast-growing western corridor of the city.
Geoff Wilson, of Sigma Consulting, said the zoning change is needed because wetlands on the property make it difficult to configure the lots according to residential estate guidelines. Houses won’t be built on about 30 of the 65 acres to protect the wetlands, he said.
There would be about 1.5 to 1.8 lots per acre in Adalyn Trails. But because of the amount of green space, Wilson said, it wouldn’t be quite as dense as some residential suburban developments.
People in the audience were unmoved. Former Baker Police Chief Mike Knaps, who moved to nearby Machost Road in Zachary after retiring a couple of years ago, was among them.
“My deciding factor was the RE (residential estates) zoning. ... We knew the possibility of people moving in, but it wouldn’t be jam-packed lots,” he said.
“Once you allow the RS (residential suburban) to penetrate this RE,” Knaps added, how far will things go? He urged city leaders to leave the zoning of the area alone.
Mark Lawson, who lives in the neighboring Millwood Creek subdivision, said he too doesn’t want the character of that part of Zachary to change.
“I have a 3-acre lot. There’s only 20-something houses in my subdivision,” which is zoned as residential estate, Lawson said. “I’m asking you all to protect my way of life.”
Other people raised perennial concerns about how more houses and people will affect traffic and drainage. Another Millwood Creek resident, Janice Knox, said Adalyn Trails would compound the strain that Zachary’s growing population is putting on infrastructure.
Her home flooded in 2016, and she’s worried Adalyn Trails would increase the risk of it happening again.
“I am hysterical because every time it rains; I am afraid,” Knox said, adding that standing water is already a regular sight in her neighborhood.
“If you come out to my house, bring some hip boots. We can all leave here now and go look,” she told the commission as people in the audience clapped.
Later in the meeting, the commission tabled making a recommendation on preliminary plans for Fountain View Estates, a 75-lot subdivision a developer wants to build on 25 acres near Old Weis Road and Lower Zachary Road in southeastern Zachary. The plans show only one entrance into the subdivision — and some commissioners and nearby residents questioned whether that is a good idea from a public safety standpoint.
The commission recommended the council approve the following:
- A revision to previously approved preliminary plans for The Reserve, a 39-lot subdivision to be located on 67 acres off Port Hudson-Pride Road, to add six more lots. “The layout is exactly the same. We simply moved lot lines to make some of the larger interior lots slightly smaller,” said Michael Caccavo, of Step 12, LCC, which owns the land. Those lots originally measured .7 to .8 acres; now, they’re half-acre lots. The development still includes several spacious lots that are 1 acre and larger, Caccavo said.
- Final plans for Olde Oaks, a 36-unit townhome complex planned for 4.3 acres off La. 964.
- Final plans for stage 5B of construction in Americana, an existing traditional neighborhood development located off La. 64. The new phase will add 79 more lots.