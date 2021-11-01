New eScreen eCup+ Drug Testing are available at Lane Regional Medical Center and FASTLane After Hours Urgent Care.
Lane has expanded its occupational medicine services by adding eScreen eCup+, which offers drug testing for 13 illicit drugs in one test with results within minutes.
In addition to the standard 5 panel (eCup) and 10 panel (xCup) instant options, the eScreen eCup+ has expanded capabilities with specific testing for ecstasy, heroin, oxycodone and buprenorphine to meet the growing demand to test for these drugs, a news release said.
The eScreen eCup+ is offered at the Lane Lab located inside the hospital, and at FASTLane After Hours Urgent Care, 19900 Old Scenic Highway in Zachary. Both locations offer the new test in addition to Non-DOT and DOT drug and alcohol testing through DISA and Formfox.
The most common reasons employers implement alcohol and drug testing are to:
- Deter employees from abusing alcohol and drugs
- Prevent hiring individuals who use illegal drugs
- Be able to identify early and appropriately refer employees who have drug and/or alcohol problems
- Provide a safe workplace for employees
- Protect the general public and instill consumer confidence that employees are working safely
- Comply with State laws or Federal regulations
- Benefit from Workers’ Compensation Premium Discount programs
For more information, call Lane’s Occupational Medicine Coordinator Liz Sagely at (225) 270-5821.