St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge's mission is to provide hope to those in need. It is the motto the society and a Zachary church lived up to beyond the call of duty earlier this month.
Feb. 8 was the biggest day for members of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church to collect donations from Zachary residents. The collection was done in tandem with the St. Vincent de Paul, which then uses donated items for needy families and to sell in their thrift stores to support programs for those in need.
The organization’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Conference, located at the Church off Main Street in Zachary, took up the standard last week. It is the city’s only Catholic church.
Tons of bed sheets, toys, clothing, baby items, furniture, rugs, couches, shoes and more were collected from residents as they dropped them off at the church gym. It took three days to collect everything donated — enough to fill a record three trucks for the event.
Mima Matthews, of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Conference, said this is generally the time of year the church rallies members and area residents to bring in gently used or new items to donate to the charity.
The organization also helps people or families requesting assistance. For one family, the church group paid for electricity and brought groceries on a regular basis. Another family was assisted with food and bills when a father lost his job. He soon found another job and no longer needed assistance.
“That’s all people need sometimes. Just a chance to get back on their feet,” Matthews said.
In addition to East Baton Rouge Parish, which includes Zachary, the program also covers the two Feliciana parishes as well as Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge.
Monetary and item donations and store proceeds go toward services in the community like shelter and housing, stores and distribution centers, uniforms for kids, food services, prescription services and disaster relief.
For more information on donating funds or items or getting assistance in Zachary, call (225) 654-5778. Outside Zachary, call any Catholic church or the St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge Council Office at (225) 383-7837. For more information about St. Vincent de Paul, visit svdpbr.org.